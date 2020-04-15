Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and UBS gave Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Deutsche Bank. Analyst Gaetan Toulemonde maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin today and set a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.00.

Toulemonde commented:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel fur Michelin vor Umsatzzahlen zum ersten Quartal von 135 auf 115 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Buy” belassen. Die Corona-Krise treffe auch die Reifenhersteller hart, schrieb Analyst Gaetan Toulemonde in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings durfte die Krise auch den Free Cashflow der Franzosen fordern. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhaltnis von Michelin sei vorteilhaft./edh/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 06:30 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Toulemonde is ranked #5869 out of 6438 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.96, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $133.65 and a one-year low of $71.56. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 656.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.