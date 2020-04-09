Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Kepler Capital and Morgan Stanley gave Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin today and set a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.55.

Asumendi commented:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur Michelin auf “Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 90 Euro belassen. Nach der 25-Prozent-Rally der europaischen Autowerte in den vergangenen zweieinhalb Wochen seien die Anleger nun verunsichert uber die weitere Richtung der Kurse, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das zweite Quartal durfte fur die Industrie wegen der Corona-Krise dramatisch ausfallen. Die zeitlich noch unklare Markterholung werde von China ausgehen, dann Europa erreichen und am Ende Nordamerika./edh/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:03 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Asumendi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.21, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR90.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin’s market cap is currently $18.12B and has a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.79.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.