Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Kepler Capital and Goldman Sachs gave Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Victoria Greer maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.60.

Greer commented:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel fur Michelin angesichts der Corona-Krise von 105 auf 90 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Overweight” belassen. Dies seien harte Zeiten fur Reifenhersteller, schrieb Analystin Victoria Greer in einer am Montag vorliegenden europaischen Branchenstudie. Allerdings sieht sie die Franzosen noch mit am besten positioniert, unter anderem wegen der vergleichsweise geringen Abhangigkeit von Pkw-Reifen. Dazu habe sich der Barmittelzufluss verbessert und auch die Kosten hatten die Franzosen dank der Werksschliessungen in Europa nun besser im Griff./kro/ck Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 03:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Greer is ranked #2489 out of 6228 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $107.24 average price target, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $133.65 and a one-year low of $71.56. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 621.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.