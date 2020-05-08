Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank gave Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Kepler Capital . Analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $93.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 33.7% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $103.62 average price target, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin’s market cap is currently $16.76B and has a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.