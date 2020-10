Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Erwann Dagorne from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF), with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.01, close to its 52-week high of $124.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dagorne is ranked #6544 out of 7021 analysts.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.58.

The company has a one-year high of $124.84 and a one-year low of $71.55. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 344.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.