Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) on February 21 and set a price target of EUR130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is ranked #3403 out of 5979 analysts.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.37.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin’s market cap is currently $21.42B and has a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services.