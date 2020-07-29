Community Health (CYH) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Sell rating on Community Health (CYH) yesterday and set a price target of $2.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Encompass Health, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Health with a $3.63 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.47 and a one-year low of $1.79. Currently, Community Health has an average volume of 1.79M.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.