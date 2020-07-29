Community Health (CYH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Community Health (CYH), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 70.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Addus Homecare, and HCA Healthcare.

Community Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.63.

Based on Community Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.03 billion and net profit of $18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.38 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $118 million.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.