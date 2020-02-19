Community Health (CYH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Community Health (CYH), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.81, close to its 52-week high of $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 72.3% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Addus Homecare, and Tivity Health.

Community Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.83.

The company has a one-year high of $5.35 and a one-year low of $1.79. Currently, Community Health has an average volume of 1.96M.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.