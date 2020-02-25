Community Health (CYH) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 21, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Community Health (CYH), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Encompass Health, The Ensign Group, and Select Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Health with a $5.50 average price target, which is a -19.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $7.47 and a one-year low of $1.79. Currently, Community Health has an average volume of 2.43M.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.