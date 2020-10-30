Community Health (CYH) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on October 28, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Community Health (CYH), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Tenet Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Health with a $4.58 average price target, representing a -19.2% downside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.47 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Community Health has an average volume of 1.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.