Community Health (CYH) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Community Health (CYH) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 65.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Health is a Hold with an average price target of $5.50, which is a -28.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.04 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Community Health has an average volume of 2.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.