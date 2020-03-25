Community Health (CYH) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Sell rating on Community Health (CYH) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 42.0% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Health is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.80.

Based on Community Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion and GAAP net loss of $373 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.45 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $328 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.