Community Health (CYH) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on July 29, Brian Tanquilut from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Community Health (CYH), with a price target of $4.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as US Physical Therapy, Acadia Healthcare, and Hanger Orthopedic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Health with a $4.10 average price target, a -19.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Community Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.52 billion and net profit of $70 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.3 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $167 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.