Community Health (CYH) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Community Health (CYH), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 74.4% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Addus Homecare, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Health is a Hold with an average price target of $4.22.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.47 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Community Health has an average volume of 1.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.