Community Bank System (CBU) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Community Bank System (CBU) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.72, close to its 52-week high of $82.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

Community Bank System has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Community Bank System’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $150 million and net profit of $46.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $150 million and had a net profit of $42.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBU in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Parente, a Director at CBU sold 7,568 shares for a total of $600,521.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Community Bank System, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises. This segment also provides treasury management solutions and payment processing services. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment fund, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment comprises of wealth management services, including trust services provided by the personal trust unit, investment products and services provided by CISI and The Carta Group, and asset advisory services provided by Nottingham and insurance services, which includes include the offerings of personal and commercial property insurance and other risk management products and services provided by OneGroup. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.