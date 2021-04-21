Community Bancorp (CTBI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Hold rating on Community Bancorp (CTBI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.87, close to its 52-week high of $47.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 90.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The the analyst consensus on Community Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

Community Bancorp’s market cap is currently $782.6M and has a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Kentucky) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.