Community Bancorp (CTBI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Hold rating on Community Bancorp (CTBI) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Bancorp with a $32.00 average price target.

Community Bancorp’s market cap is currently $581.8M and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTBI in relation to earlier this year.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Kentucky) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.