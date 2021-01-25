Community Bancorp (CTBI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Hold rating on Community Bancorp (CTBI) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 96.2% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Community Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

Based on Community Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.59 million and net profit of $17.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.91 million and had a net profit of $15.27 million.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Kentucky) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.