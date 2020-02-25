CommScope Holding (COMM) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on CommScope Holding (COMM), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.55, close to its 52-week low of $9.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 56.8% success rate. Marshall covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Cisco Systems, and Plantronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommScope Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.07, implying a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on CommScope Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $437 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COMM in relation to earlier this year.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments.