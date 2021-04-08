CommScope Holding (COMM) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope Holding (COMM) to Buy, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.35, close to its 52-week high of $17.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CommScope Holding with a $17.83 average price target.

CommScope Holding’s market cap is currently $3.14B and has a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.37.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments. The CCS segment offers innovative fiber optic and copper cable and connectivity solutions for use in data centers and business enterprise, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks. The CMS segment includes integral building blocks for cellular base station sites and related connectivity; indoor, small cell and distributed antenna wireless systems; and wireless network backhaul planning and optimization products and services. The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.