CommScope Holding (COMM) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on CommScope Holding (COMM) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 54.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and DASAN Zhone Solutions.

CommScope Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.72, representing a 24.5% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.23 and a one-year low of $5.50. Currently, CommScope Holding has an average volume of 4.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COMM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments. The CCS segment offers innovative fiber optic and copper cable and connectivity solutions for use in data centers and business enterprise, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks. The CMS segment includes integral building blocks for cellular base station sites and related connectivity; indoor, small cell and distributed antenna wireless systems; and wireless network backhaul planning and optimization products and services. The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.