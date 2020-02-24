CommScope Holding (COMM) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Buy rating on CommScope Holding (COMM) on February 21 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 53.6% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TE Connectivity, Arista Networks, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommScope Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.08, implying a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.00 and a one-year low of $9.52. Currently, CommScope Holding has an average volume of 2.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COMM in relation to earlier this year.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments.