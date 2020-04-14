CommScope Holding (COMM) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on April 9, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on CommScope Holding (COMM), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.4% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CommScope Holding with a $14.19 average price target.

Based on CommScope Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion and GAAP net loss of $437 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $23.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COMM in relation to earlier this year.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments. The CCS segment offers innovative fiber optic and copper cable and connectivity solutions for use in data centers and business enterprise, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks. The CMS segment includes integral building blocks for cellular base station sites and related connectivity; indoor, small cell and distributed antenna wireless systems; and wireless network backhaul planning and optimization products and services. The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

