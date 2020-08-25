Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams upgraded Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Buy on August 21 and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $8.26 average price target.

Commerzbank AG’s market cap is currently $6.73B and has a P/E ratio of 33.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.22.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.