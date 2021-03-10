Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 8, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital upgraded Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.67, close to its 52-week high of $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.8% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Hold with an average price target of $6.54.

The company has a one-year high of $7.17 and a one-year low of $3.09. Currently, Commerzbank AG has an average volume of 4,076.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.