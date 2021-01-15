Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg upgraded Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Buy on January 12 and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.97, close to its 52-week high of $7.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.6% and a 38.2% success rate. Reinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Qiagen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Hold with an average price target of $6.64.

Commerzbank AG’s market cap is currently $8.57B and has a P/E ratio of -46.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.26.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.