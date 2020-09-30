Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) received a Buy rating and a EUR7.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz on September 28. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.78.

Commerzbank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.22.

Based on Commerzbank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.38 billion and net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.13 billion and had a net profit of $279 million.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.