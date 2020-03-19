Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) Receives a Sell from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY), with a price target of EUR2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.37, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -15.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.48.

Commerzbank AG’s market cap is currently $4.22B and has a P/E ratio of 5.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.13.

