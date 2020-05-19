Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) Receives a Sell from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.46, close to its 52-week low of $3.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.0% and a 31.5% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.25.

The company has a one-year high of $8.25 and a one-year low of $3.09. Currently, Commerzbank AG has an average volume of 14.41K.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.