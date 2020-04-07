Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) Receives a Sell from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Lukesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Deutsche Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $4.43 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Commerzbank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion and GAAP net loss of $40 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.86 billion and had a net profit of $111 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.