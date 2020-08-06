Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital upgraded Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $8.31 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.33 and a one-year low of $3.09. Currently, Commerzbank AG has an average volume of 17.62K.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.