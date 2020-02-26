Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $5.87 average price target.

Commerzbank AG’s market cap is currently $7.66B and has a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.24.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, Others and Consolidation, and Asset & Capital Recovery.