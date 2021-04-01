Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 30, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY), with a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.10.

Girod has an average return of 4.6% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

Commerzbank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.28.

Based on Commerzbank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.71 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.95 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $96 million.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.