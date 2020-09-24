Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Standex International, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Commercial Vehicle Group with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Commercial Vehicle Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $127 million and GAAP net loss of $12.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $243 million and had a net profit of $6.15 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the supply of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle markets, including medium-and heavy-duty truck market, medium and heavy-construction vehicle market, military, bus and agriculture, specialty transportation, and recreational. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating Segment. The Electrical Systems Segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components (Trim), cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers and controls. The Global Seating Segment includes seats and seating systems (Seats), office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.