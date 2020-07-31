Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Receives a Sell from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 22, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 23.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Stock Yards Bancorp.

Commerce Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $59.25.

The company has a one-year high of $71.92 and a one-year low of $45.51. Currently, Commerce Bancshares has an average volume of 493K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 142 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBSH in relation to earlier this year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its provides electronic banking, deposit accounts, loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 1968 and is headquartered in Nolensville, TN.