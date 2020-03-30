Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.38, close to its 52-week low of $45.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and People’s United Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerce Bancshares is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $51.00, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $71.92 and a one-year low of $45.51. Currently, Commerce Bancshares has an average volume of 642.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBSH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its provides electronic banking, deposit accounts, loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 1968 and is headquartered in Nolensville, TN.