Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Sell rating on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerce Bancshares with a $60.00 average price target.

Based on Commerce Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $109 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBSH in relation to earlier this year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its provides electronic banking, deposit accounts, loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 1968 and is headquartered in Nolensville, TN.