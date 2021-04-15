Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 38.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerce Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $74.75, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Based on Commerce Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $357 million and net profit of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $346 million and had a net profit of $107 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 117 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBSH in relation to earlier this year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its provides electronic banking, deposit accounts, loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 1968 and is headquartered in Nolensville, TN.