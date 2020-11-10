Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on November 8, Pammi Bir from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 72.9% success rate. Bir covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

Cominar Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.96, implying an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$8.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $5.14. Currently, Cominar Real Estate Investment has an average volume of 479.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMLEF in relation to earlier this year.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.