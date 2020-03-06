Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF) Gets a Buy Rating from TD Securities

Jason Carr- March 6, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT

In a report released today, Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF), with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelcher is ranked #249 out of 6278 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cominar Real Estate Investment with a $12.13 average price target, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.50 price target.

Cominar Real Estate Investment’s market cap is currently $1.99B and has a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

