Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

Catie Powers- March 6, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT

In a report released today, Sumayya Hussain from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF), with a price target of C$16.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hussain is ranked #2992 out of 6278 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cominar Real Estate Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.13, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report released today, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

Based on Cominar Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $242 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $268 million.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

