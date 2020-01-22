Comerica (CMA) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Comerica (CMA), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 58.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Valley National Bancorp, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $72.36 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.96 and a one-year low of $58.54. Currently, Comerica has an average volume of 1.31M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMA in relation to earlier this year.

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other.