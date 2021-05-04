Comcast (CMCSA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 30, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Comcast (CMCSA), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.57, close to its 52-week high of $58.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 83.0% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class B, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, and Charter Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comcast with a $63.76 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Comcast’s market cap is currently $258B and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCSA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Comcast is a media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. The Comcast Cable/Cable Communications business provides high-speed internet, video, voice, wireless, as well as security and automation services. NBCUniversal develops, produces and distributes entertainment, news and information, sports, and other content and also operates theme parks. Sky is one of Europe’s leading entertainment companies and includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. The company was founded by Ralph J. Roberts in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More on CMCSA: