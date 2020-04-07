Comcast (CMCSA) Receives a Buy from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Comcast (CMCSA) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.83, a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Comcast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.4 billion and net profit of $3.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.85 billion and had a net profit of $2.51 billion.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand. The Cable Networks segment consists of national cable networks, regional sports, news networks, international cable networks, and cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment includes NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment involves in the production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of filmed entertainment. The Theme Parks segment consists of Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment Consists of the operations of Sky, one of Europe’s entertainment companies, which primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. The company was founded by Ralph J. Roberts in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

