Comcast (CMCSA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Spartan Capital Securities and Macquarie gave Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Pivotal Research. Analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Comcast today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.60, close to its 52-week high of $52.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 64.6% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Liberty LiLAC Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.36, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.49 and a one-year low of $31.71. Currently, Comcast has an average volume of 17.43M.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand. The Cable Networks segment consists of national cable networks, regional sports, news networks, international cable networks, and cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment includes NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment involves in the production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of filmed entertainment. The Theme Parks segment consists of Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment Consists of the operations of Sky, one of Europe’s entertainment companies, which primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. The company was founded by Ralph J. Roberts in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.