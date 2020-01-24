Comcast (CMCSA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Benchmark Co. and Goldman Sachs gave Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Comcast yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.65, close to its 52-week high of $47.74.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 56.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comcast with a $51.86 average price target, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Comcast’s market cap is currently $207.7B and has a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCSA in relation to earlier this year.

