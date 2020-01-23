Comcast (CMCSA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Benchmark Co. and Goldman Sachs gave Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Comcast today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.44, close to its 52-week high of $47.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 77.6% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Boingo Wireless, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comcast with a $51.86 average price target, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Comcast’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.83 billion and net profit of $3.22 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.85 billion and had a net profit of $2.51 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCSA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CMCSA: