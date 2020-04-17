Comcast (CMCSA) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained a Buy rating on Comcast (CMCSA) yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Clear Channel Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.28, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Buy with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Comcast’s market cap is currently $172.2B and has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.87.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand. The Cable Networks segment consists of national cable networks, regional sports, news networks, international cable networks, and cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment includes NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment involves in the production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of filmed entertainment. The Theme Parks segment consists of Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment Consists of the operations of Sky, one of Europe’s entertainment companies, which primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. The company was founded by Ralph J. Roberts in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More on CMCSA: