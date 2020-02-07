Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear (COLM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 41.2% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Sportswear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.67, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on January 24, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.74 and a one-year low of $87.60. Currently, Columbia Sportswear has an average volume of 457.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COLM in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Sportswear Co. engages in the design, source, market, and distribute outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.